Kriti Kharbanda’s role REVEALED in Dulquer Salmaan – Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan

Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, marking the Bollywood debut of South superstar Dulquer Salmaan and web star Mithila Palkar is all set to release this week. The film revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. While the story is around these three characters, there’s a familiar face Kriti Kharbanda who makes a cameo in the film.

Just earlier this week, Kriti Kharbanda’s first look from Karwaan was revealed. Dressed in simple attire, she looked lost in the thoughts in the first glimpse. While she has a cameo in the film, we can reveal what role she plays in the film. In Karwaan, Kriti plays the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s ex-girlfriend.

Besides Kriti Kharbanda, there is another familiar face who makes her presence felt in the film. It is South actress and superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s wife, Amala Akkineni. The actress plays Mithila Palkar’s mother in the film.

Karwaan is a story about a road trip on which some crazy adventures take place, some lines are crossed, some bonds are forged, detours are made, experiences are shared and secrets are revealed. An uneasy alliance is formed between three unlikely co-passengers on an eventful (and often hilarious) journey from Bangalore to Ooty to Kumarakom and finally to Kochi.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala‘s RSVP in association with Priti Rathi Gupta of ‘Ishka films’, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

