Kriti Kharbanda to train in gymnastics for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

After portraying bubbly and girl next door roles with great aplomb, Kriti Kharbanda is set to surprise the audience and her fans with her fans with her first ever action-oriented role in her forthcoming film, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

The talented actress, who will be next seen in the third instalment of the movie alongside Deols, will be seen doing hard-core action sequences in the movie. A source informs, “Since it’s her first action genre film, Kriti wants to leave no stone unturned to make her character look relatable and wants to play her part convincingly. Accordingly, she will undergo training in gymnastics.”

“For one of the high-octane action sequences, the gorgeous actress will undergo gymnastics training in order to pull off front and back flips. There is lot of action in the movie which involves lot of training like gymnastics kind of training, fighting and lot of physical stuff that Kriti will have to do,” the source adds.

Kriti informs, “Firstly, I need to increase my stamina in order to execute front and back flips because landing is very important in gymnastics. I’m also practising yoga to increase core strength. This can take a toll on your mental health which is why it’s very important to include yoga in your workout. It increases flexibility and keeps the mind sane.”

“Beginners like me need to spend more hours in the gym every day, starting off with the basics, practicing them and perfecting new skills,” she adds.