KriArj Entertainment & Sushant Singh Rajput come together for a big film

There’s been quite a buzz surrounding KriArj Entertainment, who have bankrolled over eight exciting films with some of the biggest superstars and finest filmmakers. Rumour now has it that the studio will collaborate with Sushant Singh Rajput on another big film after Kedarnath, which will be directed by a top filmmaker who is closely associated with KriArj Entertainment.

Says a source, “KriArj Entertainment is looking at signing Sushant Singh Rajput for a film, which will be mounted on a huge scale. It will be helmed by a leading director who is closely associated with the studio. While details remain unknown at this juncture, the two have discussed the film and are waiting for things to fall into place”.

Back on the film front, Sushant who was last seen in the film Raabta that hit screens earlier this year will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s Chanda Mama Door Ke and Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.