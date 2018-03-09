KriArj Entertainment to produce most expensive horror ever

Everyone in the entertainment industry is talking about a new thriller featuring a prominent superstar to be shot entirely on foreign locations from April-end or May-beginning.

The musical thriller produced by EaseMyTrip.com in collaboration with KriArj Entertainment is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in the horror/ supernatural genre this country.

Says a source close to the development, “This will be a remake of one of the greatest supernatural thrillers of all times. No expense will be spared to ensure that the special effects are on a par with the spooky films from Hollywood. EaseMyTrip and KriArj are getting together to ensure no one feels they are watching a thriller in any way inferior to The Conjuring or the Nightmare On Elm Street.

