KriArj Entertainment gets Girish Johar on board, expands foray into global distribution & marketing

After the stupendous success of Rustom, Girish Johar joins KriArj Entertainment, who will be leading their foray, for Film Acquisition for the Indian & Overseas markets. This association will fully equip team KriArj to not only monetize their own films but will also give them the strength to provide marketing & distribution services to other independent film makers as well. Additionally, KriArj plans to acquire big films for not only their Pan India Distribution but also for the Overseas territories as well.

A graduate in Economic Honors and an MBA in Marketing and I.T, Girish Johar has worked with leading players like Balaji Motion Pictures, Sony, UTV Disney, PVR & Zee Studios, and has immense experience in marketing, production, exhibition and global distribution of films. During his tenure, he has defined the business and market for films releasing in various languages that includes Hindi, English, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. Johar, a young veteran, has an experience of around 20 years in this field and was involved in more than 140 films, in various capacities. Jodhaa Akbar, DevD, A Wednesday, Ragini MMS, The Dirty Picture, Jazbaa, Rustom & many more form part of his repertoire within the industry.

KriArj Entertainment, has not only taken a strong foothold, within a very short span of time, but has also chalked out major plans for their foray into films acquisition aggressively.

Fresh from the success of Rustom and the much awaited Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, which is a summer 2017 release with Viacom18, KriArj has announced their association with John Abraham Entertainment for Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran with Zee Studios & Kyta Productions , Clean Slate Films Pari (Anushka Sharma’s production banner), Anees Bazmi’s next with T-Series, Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai which is a Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra production and also Vishal Bhardwaj’s production. They are also in the final stages for locking other prestigious projects with leading stars, details of which will be announced shortly.

Confirms Girish Johar says, “Films are made with lot of passion, energy & commitment, which I feel, am very lucky to have found in Prernaa Arora & Arjun N. Kapoor, as in their inherent DNAs! Super charged up, at KriArj Entertainment, to make good & economically viable content, not only in Hindi but regional languages too and not only for the big screen but digital too. We plan to be very aggressive in film marketing & distribution & be in the top 3 leading production company studio within the shortest time.”

Says Virindrra Arora, Chairman, KriArj Entertainment, “I am confident that Girish Johar’s passion in movies & his experience in business of movies will lead us through to our next stage in expansion. His leadership qualities and strong business acumen is something we are confident of. All of us at team KriArj will not only fuel and streamline our present projects but will also build for our major expansion plans.”