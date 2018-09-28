Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt will open the show along with the soon-to-be-bride Deepika Padukone

A day ago, Ranbir Kapoor hosted a private bash to ring in his birthday with close friends from the fraternity. The picture from the said party became quite iconic considering the star value in it. Well for the ones who don’t remember, let us tell you that the short guest list for Ranbir’s bash included his alleged current girlfriend Alia Bhatt, his former girlfriend Deepika Padukone and her alleged fiancé Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and of course, filmmaker Karan Johar. And now what we hear is that Alia and Deepika will share screen space and it will be for Koffee With Karan.

Taking to Twitter to announce the same Karan Johar posted, “The first cup of koffee is all about #girlpower !! Welcome @deepikapadukone and @aliaa08 on episode 1 season 6 of #koffeewithkaran on @StarWorldIndia @hotstartweets”. Well a casting coup with all these celebrities would be a tough one to crack but Karan Johar has managed to get the two actresses on board together, albeit for his chat show. Knowing that the first episode of Koffee With Karan generally has some intriguing guests, this time around, we will have the duo of divas. The show will reportedly open with Alia Bhatt and the soon to be bride Deepika Padukone. Well, adding Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to that episode would be equally fun, we say!

Coming to what we can expect, reports suggest that the actresses, who are considered to be youth icons, will discuss about women empowerment. While Deepika is already associated with such causes, Alia too will be joining her in this discussion. The two actresses will reportedly discuss girl power, changing role of women in today’s world amongst others. But they are also expected to throw some light on their real life dynamics.

Interestingly, this will be the second time Alia Bhatt will be opening the show. The actress featured on the last season of Koffee With Karan alongside Shah Rukh Khan as the duo were supposed to feature in the Dharma production, Dear Zindagi.

A lot of unique pairs like Arjun Kapoor with his step sister Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Sara Ali Khan, will be coming together on the show. So, should we expect that we will get to see two of the three Khans or all of them together on the show?

