Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar gets interesting duos Akshay Kumar – Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh – Badshah this season

Karan Johar is all set to be back on Television with his chat show, Koffee With Karan. With the show in its sixth season, it seems the hype around is only increasing day by day. Karan Johar has already shot three episodes with interesting duos this season. He has shot with father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, actresses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Now, it has been learned that the whole season will have interesting duos from the industry making their appearance. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, who have always admired each other’s work, are set appear together on KWK. The Khiladi and Khilji will be filming their episode on October 6 at a studio in Mumbai. While on several events and award shows, the two of them have shown love for each other, it would be really interesting to see them face the camera together for the very first time.

Another jodi that will be making an appearance is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. After hitting 100 crore club with Stree this year, the duo is set for an interesting episode. Buddies and Punjabi rockstars Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah will also be making their appearance together. The duo have done several collaborations together including ‘Proper Patola’ and ‘Move Your Lakk’.

The sixth season of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan will air on October 21 with India’s leading actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in the opening episode.