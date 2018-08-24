Did you know? Sunny Leone was DISGUSTED when she watched porn for the first time

Sunny Leone started her career with adult film industry in the United States Of America and later became a household name in the Indian film industry first with her stint in Bigg Boss and later with her entry into movies. Now, she is back with a web series based on her life and it sure is interesting to map her inspiring life journey through the years. Sunny AKA Karenjit Kaur interacted with Bollywood Hungama exclusively on her web series and how she chose her profession, which is unconventional in every sense.

She was asked about her first reaction was when she watched a porn film and well, it was pretty much what we all felt when we saw an adult film clip for the very first time in life. She confessed that she felt it was extremely gross, creepy and was disgusted by the video. She later elaborated that when one is young, one has many ideas about what they will do after growing up but life has other plans for them. She said that people evolve with age and it is not easy to predict early on in life where they will land eventually. Let’s face it; life is an adventurous journey which one embarks on.

In her words, “As a child you don’t know what you are gonna do in life. View as a child when you are eight, ten or maybe coming of age is completely different when you become an adult. So at that time it was gross and weird and never in a million years would I have thought that I would be entering a field where I was ten years before saying, ‘Oh my God this is disgusting.”

Sunny said that as a child one does not know what you will do in your life. As an adult perspectives change and you evolve into someone else and she never thought she will enter the adult film industry because initially she thought of it as something very weird but then later her perspective changed about it.