Did you know? This was Shraddha Kapoor’s first job

It is true that many current Gen Y stars who belong to filmy families continue to carry forward their legacy and have made a name for themselves in the world of Bollywood. But during their student life, most of them led a normal life with many of them even taking up odd jobs abroad whilst studying. One amongst them is Shraddha Kapoor.

Readers may be aware that Shraddha Kapoor, who is born to veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, used to study in Boston. But not many may know that the actress had taken up a part-time job at a coffee shop while studying. The actress worked for a popular coffee chain in Boston and decided to take this up along with her colleague just for experience.

A source close to the actress said, “She decided to do this job part time to feel a little independent and who minds some extra pocket money in college days.” However, we must say that this trivia about the actress definitely took us by a surprise.

On the film front, after her last release Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Haseena Parkar, which is one of her most unconventional roles by far. Besides that, she will also star in the first sports biopic of her career, the one on Saina Nehwal to be directed by Amole Gupte.