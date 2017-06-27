Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 7:13 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Did you know? This was Shraddha Kapoor’s first job

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Did you know This was Shraddha Kapoor’s first job

It is true that many current Gen Y stars who belong to filmy families continue to carry forward their legacy and have made a name for themselves in the world of Bollywood. But during their student life, most of them led a normal life with many of them even taking up odd jobs abroad whilst studying. One amongst them is Shraddha Kapoor.

Readers may be aware that Shraddha Kapoor, who is born to veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, used to study in Boston. But not many may know that the actress had taken up a part-time job at a coffee shop while studying. The actress worked for a popular coffee chain in Boston and decided to take this up along with her colleague just for experience.

A source close to the actress said, “She decided to do this job part time to feel a little independent and who minds some extra pocket money in college days.” However, we must say that this trivia about the actress definitely took us by a surprise.

On the film front, after her last release Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Haseena Parkar, which is one of her most unconventional roles by far. Besides that, she will also star in the first sports biopic of her career, the one on Saina Nehwal to be directed by Amole Gupte.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

This is how Shraddha Kapoor prepped to play…

EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor roped in as the…

Shraddha Kapoor to reunite with Farhan…

Box Office: Half Girlfriend collects 1.35 cr…

Disney books optimum theatres for Jagga…

BREAKING: Disha Patani roped in opposite…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification