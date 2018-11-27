Did you know Kapil Sharma was REJECTED by wife Ginni Chatrath’s dad

Kapil Sharma‘s rags to riches story has been an inspiration to many but then his alcohol addiction and fight with depression also gave us lessons in how it is important to stay grounded at all times. While struggling with these issues, Kapil saw a ray of hope in his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath who never gave up on him despite everything. He announced marriage with her about a year ago and has been going strong since. He opened up about Ginni and his decision to marry her recently. He said that his mother is very fond of Ginni and therefore on her consent, he proposed to her years ago when he stabilised himself in the industry. But her father very respectfully asked him to ‘Shut Up’ so he got busy with work back in Mumbai. Ginni on the other hand started pursuing her studies so as to evade marriage proposals.

He said that while he was going through hell professionally and fighting personal demons, she was the only person who stood by him. He also revealed that she never lost her patience with him and was rock solid through all his troubles. Professionally too the comedian is trying to bounce back and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours. He made his screen appearance as a celebrity guest with Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati recently.

Things are looking up for Kapil Sharma as he is set to make a grand comeback with his show The Kapil Sharma show and is also set to marry Ginny in December. We hope this stint of his is a lot less tumultuous than before.

