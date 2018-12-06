Did you know? Anil Kapoor TOUCHED Sridevi’s feet every time they met? Here’s why

Sridevi is one of the most important actresses of our times who is also known as the first LADY SUPERSTAR of the Indian Cinema. Be it commercial or art films, she has made her mark. Not only did she shine bright in the Hindi films but also have a number of movies in her name in the South Indian film industry. Makers of Dance Plus decided to pay a tribute to Sridevi and they roped in Anil Kapoor and Jeetendra who have acted in most films with her. While filming the episode Anil Kapoor said, “As an artist I feel blessed to have worked with Srideviji and she had a huge contribution to my career. She was an actor with immeasurable talent who could fill the screen with her magic. We shouldn’t remember her with sadness and rather celebrate her brilliance as a performer with love, affection and joy.” The year started with a bad note as Sridevi passed away on February 24 in an accident. She drowned in a bath tub in Dubai and her death came as a tremendous shock to the entire industry.

A few months later her daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuted with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. While the industry will never be able to redeem their loss, they do come up with tributes and memorials for her from time to time in order to remember her. Anil Kapoor who is a family and also Sri’s most favourite co-star said that not one day passes by when he and his wife Sunita do not talk about Sridevi.

We are waiting for the Dance Plus episode to see once again live through Sridevi’s great cinematic moments.