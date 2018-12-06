Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.12.2018 | 5:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Did you know? Anil Kapoor TOUCHED Sridevi’s feet every time they met? Here’s why

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sridevi is one of the most important actresses of our times who is also known as the first LADY SUPERSTAR of the Indian Cinema. Be it commercial or art films, she has made her mark. Not only did she shine bright in the Hindi films but also have a number of movies in her name in the South Indian film industry. Makers of Dance Plus decided to pay a tribute to Sridevi and they roped in Anil Kapoor and Jeetendra who have acted in most films with her. While filming the episode Anil Kapoor said, “As an artist I feel blessed to have worked with Srideviji and she had a huge contribution to my career. She was an actor with immeasurable talent who could fill the screen with her magic. We shouldn’t remember her with sadness and rather celebrate her brilliance as a performer with love, affection and joy.” The year started with a bad note as Sridevi passed away on February 24 in an accident. She drowned in a bath tub in Dubai and her death came as a tremendous shock to the entire industry.

Did you know Anil Kapoor TOUCHED Sridevi’s feet every time they met Here’s why

A few months later her daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuted with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. While the industry will never be able to redeem their loss, they do come up with tributes and memorials for her from time to time in order to remember her. Anil Kapoor who is a family and also Sri’s most favourite co-star said that not one day passes by when he and his wife Sunita do not talk about Sridevi.

We are waiting for the Dance Plus episode to see once again live through Sridevi’s great cinematic moments.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she is still SHOCKED with Sridevi’s death (read FULL statement)

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Performance by…

Me Too Movement: After speaking up against…

Slay or Nay: Anushka Sharma in Raw Mango for…

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding :…

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification