Did you know? Akshaye Khanna auditioned for this role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic

Akshaye Khanna, who returned as the baddie in Dishoom after a four year gap, is trying to cope up with the trauma of losing his father and veteran star Vinod Khanna. Amidst the same, he has yet another release lined up this month in the form of the Sridevi starrer Mom. However, when he was planning for his future projects, he also auditioned for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Akshaye Khanna in a recent interview reportedly confessed that he wanted to work with Rajkumar Hirani and hence decided to audition for his forthcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor auditioned for the role of Sanjay Dutt’s father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt in the film but eventually ended up losing it because he failed the look test.

He also further stated that he was extremely disappointed about losing out on the part since he believes that the script of the film is one of the finest pieces of writing he has read in his life.

The role of Sanjay Dutt’s father is being played by Paresh Rawal while that of Sanjay Dutt is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Manisha Koirala will be seen as Sanjay’s mother and yesteryear actress Nargis Dutt.

On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the role of a cop not just in Mom but also in yet another film, the suspense thriller Ittefaq which co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about the same, Akshaye Khanna was all praises for the script of Ittefaq and believed that his connection with the script was spontaneous.