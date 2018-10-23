Kizie Aur Manny actress Sanjana Sanghi calls sexual harassment allegations made against Sushant Singh Rajput ‘baseless’

A few days ago, in the most shocking news, many reports suggested that Sushant Singh Rajput was accused of sexual misconduct by his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi. While the actor denied all the allegations, he also shared screenshots from the messages exchanged with his co-star and called the allegations just a smear campaign. “The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much-required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sanjana Sanjhi, who was in the United States, returned to Mumbai and has finally broken her silence on the current scenario. Taking to her twitter, she wrote, “On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”

Sushant had shared screenshots on Instagram, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well timed and agenda driver smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct ? Not at al. Agenda ? You decide.”

Mukesh Chhabra, the director of the film who is himself accused of sexual harassment, had jumped in to defend Sushant. “I totally stand by @itsSSR – no such incident happened on the sets and let’s not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else’s ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it,” he had written.

Meanwhile, Fox Star India has suspended services of Mukesh Chhabra. In an official statement put out on their Twitter handle, Fox Star Studios stated, “As a responsible organization, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously hence Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film, Kizzie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him.”