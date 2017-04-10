Is Kim Sharma’s marriage in trouble? We bring you the details straight from the ‘horse’s mouth’!

After having started her tryst in showbiz with modelling, the stunning Kim Sharma went onto become an overnight sensation in Bollywood after she got signed by none other than Aditya Chopra for his directorial venture Mohabbatein. Despite the presence of the superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kim Sharma made a mark amongst the audiences. Even though she did not meet up with the kind of success what was expected of her, she tried to keep herself afloat in Bollywood.

One day, she surprised and shocked everyone with her marriage to a Kenya based businessman Ali Punjani. The wedding had taken place in Mombasa in August 2010. Even though we are not sure about it, there were string rumors which stated that Ali happens to be a divorcee with three children. The latest rumors which is gaining momentum is that, her marriage is not just in deep trouble, but also that she is back in Mumbai as she has become totally bankrupt. Rumors also have it that her husband Ali Punjani has reportedly left her for another woman. When a leading entertainment portal tried reaching Kim Sharma to get her side of the story, she simply refuted the same and stated all of it were totally rubbish and that she just did not want to comment on such rubbish stories.

Kim Sharma, who is not that active in the social media, took to twitter and posted that “When you spend the weekend raging at #Coldplay and come back to find out you’re “penniless”. I can’t wrap my head around all these different angles and “groundbreaking” details everyone seems to know so much about. Straight from the horse’s mouth – There is much ado about nothing.”