Kiara Advani is signed as the new face for Ponds moisturiser

Kiara Advani may last have been seen in the film Machine that hit screens in 2017. But now she is all set to return to the screen. However, she is all set to return with Lust Stories and Kalank later this year. Besides films, Kiara has also been busy on the endorsement front. In fact, just recently, Kiara Advani was roped in as the new face for Ponds moisturiser.

Taking to the micro blogging site Twitter, Kiara even shared a glimpse of her new commercial for Ponds by reposting a tweet that was done by the official Ponds handle. Though not much details on her contract with Ponds is available, we hear that the ads for the same will be airing soon on television.

Back on the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Lust Stories and Kalank as well a couple of Telugu films.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to have cameo in Kalank; shoots a song with Varun Dhawan