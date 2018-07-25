Khushi and Boney Kapoor BREAK down after watching Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak is running in packed houses and the young actors are winning accolades for their honest to the heart performance. Critics have lauded both Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter for their winning performance in the film and the box office reports too suggest that the masses are liking the young actors’ efforts on screen. While popular opinion counts for any newcomer, Janhvi’s case is a bit different. The movie has a lot of personal appeal for her. It has been dedicated to her late mother Sridevi who has been an integral part of the film right from the beginning. Post its release, Boney Kapoor spoke about what his first reaction was upon seeing Janhvi in the film, first time on screen. Apparently, he broke down and held his youngest daughter Khushi for a while, as he was overwhelmed with emotions. Khushi too cried after witnessing Janhvi’s intense performance.

Boney also revealed that Khushi earlier was interested in pursuing modelling but now she has changed her mind and wants to do acting, just like her sister. It is quite plausible that Khushi got inspired by her elder sister! How interesting. This truly is an emotional moment for Kapoors because they have a new member entering the world of films. Boney’s elder children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are pillars of support to the family and the filmmaker commented that eventually he wanted his four kids to come together but he never imagined that a tragedy would bring them all close.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

