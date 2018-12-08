KESARI: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra to shoot for a LOVE SONG (ALL details out)

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Kesari and has gone for an image transformation for the same. While the makers have been shooting for long time now, they yet had to shoot a romantic number between Akshay Kumar and his on screen wife Parineeti Chopra. Since the makers wanted to shoot at someplace with old world charm, they zeroed in on Jaipur in Rajasthan. It would be a great opportunity to see Akshay and Parineeti’s romantic chemistry on screen. This ambitious song will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguli and it will be a respite from all the heavy duty action scenes in the film.

Kesari is based on the bravest war ever fought, the Battle Of Saragarhi and has Akshay playing a valiant Sikh soldier in the movie. The movie will have top notch action scenes and battle scenes as Akki is playing Havaldar Ishar Singh who fought a great war with Afghani tribesman with his limited army. The Battle of Saragarhi is the bravest battle ever fought, as claimed by historians.

Akshay has become a Dharma favourite as he has also signed Good News with Kareena Kapoor. The shoot is supposed to start this month onwards. There is also a contention that Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have joined hands to make yet another movie with Akshay. Not to mention, his recently released 2.0 with Rajinikanth also involved Dharma Productions as one of the makers.

