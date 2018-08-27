Bollywood Hungama
Kerala Floods: Rohit Shetty donates Rs 21 Lakhs to the relief fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The filmmaker recently returned to Mumbai from Argentina and the first thing he did, was donate 21lakh to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Rohit Shetty, who believes in doing his bit towards helping people in Kerala, wasted no time in taking this decision and donating the money.

Kerala Floods Rohit Shetty donates Rs 21 Lakhs to the relief fund

A source said, “For a few years now, Rohit has been actively supporting cancer patients and girls’ education. His office stays in touch with certain office-bearers from charitable organisations and hospitals who treat the less-privileged. He asks his trusted team to make him aware of how much money is needed to help patients who can’t afford treatments. The same holds true for education of children. Of course, the latest cause he chose to associate with is the Kerala flood relief work. The filmmaker knew he had to extend his support to those affected in his own way. He did that quietly without letting anyone know.”

On professional front, Rohit is shooting for Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Kerala Floods – Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakh to CM Relief Fund

