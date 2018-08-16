Bollywood Hungama
KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Dulquer Salmaan and many others pledge donation and urge everyone to help victims

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Everyone who is in touch with the news in the nation will be aware that the situation in Kerala has massively worsened over the past few days. Floods have resulted in casualities of about 80 and over 14 districts in the state have been badly hit by the calamity. The unexpected and unforeseen incident has left many homeless and over 26,000 hectres of crops have been damaged.

From food to water, the citizens of Kerala are in desperate need of help and the government decided to provide as much as help as possible. They have even gone ahead and requested help from other parts of the country for donations to make the situation better.

If weather reports are to be believed, the chances of situations worsening in Kerala are high and many parts of the state are already submerged in water currently.

Owing to the conditions that have left many bereaved and helpless, the celebrities down South have not only pledged donation to the relief fund but are also asking fans to make donations. They are also sharing helpline numbers etc. that people will need currently. Here are a few tweets from many like Rana Daggubati, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Vivek Anand Oberoi amongst others:

Vivek Oberoi:

Sangeeth Sivan:

John Abraham

Rana Daggubati:

Soundarya Rajinikanth:

Siddharth

Dulquer Salmaan

Nayanthara

Vishal Krishna

Sai Pallavi

Allu Arjun

Nivin Pauly

Besides them, celebrities like South superstar Suriya and his brother Karthi have also donated money. While the former donated approximately Rs. 10 lakhs for the victims, his brother Karthi has lent Rs. 10 lakhs. On the other hand, Mollywood superstar Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan too are said to have given Rs. 25 lakhs as donation.

