KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Dulquer Salmaan and many others pledge donation and urge everyone to help victims

Everyone who is in touch with the news in the nation will be aware that the situation in Kerala has massively worsened over the past few days. Floods have resulted in casualities of about 80 and over 14 districts in the state have been badly hit by the calamity. The unexpected and unforeseen incident has left many homeless and over 26,000 hectres of crops have been damaged.

From food to water, the citizens of Kerala are in desperate need of help and the government decided to provide as much as help as possible. They have even gone ahead and requested help from other parts of the country for donations to make the situation better.

Saving their lives was our priority. Now it is our duty to help them rebuild it. Contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/eNHjyENt8d — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 11, 2018

If weather reports are to be believed, the chances of situations worsening in Kerala are high and many parts of the state are already submerged in water currently.

Owing to the conditions that have left many bereaved and helpless, the celebrities down South have not only pledged donation to the relief fund but are also asking fans to make donations. They are also sharing helpline numbers etc. that people will need currently. Here are a few tweets from many like Rana Daggubati, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Vivek Anand Oberoi amongst others:

Vivek Oberoi:

Also, for people who dont have balance in their phones please call on this number to get a free recharge to be able to call the helpline numbers. We are all with you Kerala, stay strong. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/lIK40HM46S — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 16, 2018

Sangeeth Sivan:

John Abraham

Extremely disturbed by what is happening in Kerala. My fondest childhood memories have been there. Please come forward and donate to the chief minister’s fund. https://t.co/SzIywiupqA — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 16, 2018

Rana Daggubati:

#KeralaFloods Army men at work!! Hope help reaches out in every possible way and in time. pic.twitter.com/gpFYaNmzrx — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 16, 2018

Soundarya Rajinikanth:

Sincere Prayers … for all out there to be safe ???????????????????????? #KeralaFloods — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) August 16, 2018

Siddharth

The situation in #Kerala is said to be serious under the onslaught of the flood and rain. The national spotlight must be focused more on it. Relief and support is needed immediately. Make the sufficient noise. Please. #Media #KeralaFloods — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 15, 2018

Dulquer Salmaan

Nayanthara

Vishal Krishna

Kerala is sinking under floods & situation is bad.Need of the hour is to contribute for reconstruction & rebuilding of Kerala.I have done my small bit by contributing a sum,i request everyone to help Kerala get back on its feet & it’s our duty to help our neighbour #PrayForKerala pic.twitter.com/LXu4LpGSjc — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 16, 2018

Sai Pallavi

Heartbreaking to see our families in Kerala go through so much distress.

Let us extend our fullest support and Pray for the safety and well being of all affected by the floods #KeralaFloods — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) August 16, 2018

Allu Arjun

People of Kerala will always occupy a special place in my heart for the unmatchable Love & Affection they shower . Their Love & the Loss is Unmatchable. But still I take the Honour to do my bit. I hereby pledge to donate 25,00,000 for the #KeralaFloodRelief . Love “M”Allu Arjun — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 13, 2018

Nivin Pauly

Besides them, celebrities like South superstar Suriya and his brother Karthi have also donated money. While the former donated approximately Rs. 10 lakhs for the victims, his brother Karthi has lent Rs. 10 lakhs. On the other hand, Mollywood superstar Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan too are said to have given Rs. 25 lakhs as donation.