Kerala Floods: Hrithik Roshan lends his support to victims and pleads everyone to help on social media

The Kerala floods have taken over the Bollywood actors by a storm. Many Indian actors have pledged their support in the form of donations and some of them have urged fans to help the victims by providing help in whatever way possible. One amongst them is Hrithik Roshan who has lent his support to the flood victims in Kerala by pleading everyone on social media to extend their help.

While the state of Kerala has received the worst floods in the century, God’s own country is currently in a state of disruption and many non-profitable organizations have been running around the clock to lend their helping hand to the victims.

Extending his support to the flood victims in Kerala, Hrithik Roshan made a generous donation and pleaded the netizens via his social media post. The actor said, “The situation in Kerala is critical. Help is required. Please let’s come forward and do whatever we can. Our friends in Kerela need us right now. I have contributed a sum and I request you all to do whatever you can. God bless #KerelaFloodRelief”.

The actor has used the platform of social media to voice his support to the Kerala flood victims and is using the medium to create awareness for his fans and followers to follow.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming next Super 30. The film will feature him in a role inspired by real life mathematician Anand Kumar and is directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars TV actors Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu. The actor will also be featuring in YRF’s untitled next, directed by Siddharth Anand. He will star alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the said film. Also, he will be starting work on his much loved superhero franchise Krrish, once he wraps up his other commitments.

