Kedarnath CONTROVERSY sorted; Sara Ali Khan to shoot for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba simultaneously

For the past few days, Kedarnath once again came in news, albeit in a controversial manner. The film, which is now solely produced by Ronnie Screwvala, once again faced a setback after filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor dragged the film’s leading lady and debutant Sara Ali Khan to court. This legal battle took a new turn when a day ago it was revealed that the makers are planning an out of court settlement. Now we hear that the two parties have arrived at a consensus with Sara Ali Khan shooting for two films simultaneously.

With Ronnie Screwvala coming on board as the producer after the creative differences with producers, especially KriArj Entertainment, the team rejoiced about resuming work. But the film yet again got trapped in this controversy with the debutant actress being dragged to court. Director Abhishek Kapoor dragged his leading lady to court after he was miffed with Sara Ali Khan for giving dates to Simmba. The filmmaker wanted Sara to make her debut with Kedarnath and wasn’t keen on her signing other films. Hence, when the actress allotted the same dates that were required for Kedarnath to the makes of Simmba, Abhishek decided to take her to the court.

However, followed by the same, the matter came into notice of Sara Ali Khan’s actor-father Saif Ali Khan. The Nawab decided to intervene and even managed to convince Abhishek aka Gattu to settle the matter outside the court. Now it seems that the parties have arrived at an amicable solution. Keeping in mind, that both films are important, Sara Ali Khan has decided to divide her time and dedicate it to Kedarnath and Simmba simultaneously.

Sources close to the producer have revealed that he has agreed to the solution. “Abhishek has accommodated Sara’s dates for Simmba with the schedule of Kedarnath as he does not want any of the producers to suffer. Sara who was originally supposed to make her debut with Kedarnath will be working on both the films simultaneously now.”

Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the leading man and is said to be a love story set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. As for Simmba, the film features Ranveer Singh as a cop and is a remake of the South film Temper. It is directed by Rohit Shetty.

