KBC 10: Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that Kaun Banega Crorepati will return with Season 10 but here’s how he wants it to be

Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his next film, 102 Not Out alongside Rishi Kapoor, has recently spoken about his much popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Hindi version of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ that kicked off in 2000, continues to rule TRPs even today. And after the success of season 9, the makers are planning to return with season 10.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, not surprisingly garnered immense appreciation but it was different from its other seasons in terms of runtime. The season 9 only had a short runtime of approximately 10 weeks. Yet it received positive response, courtesy, the massive stardom of Amitabh Bachchan and his baritone. Now, the megastar believes that even season 10 should follow a similar trend of a short span of runtime.

The reason? Amitabh Bachchan, according to recent reports, believes that often the show seems stretched after a stipulated amount of time. The makers of the show, even though start it off with only a finite number of episodes, are tempted to increase the same when they receive high TRPs. In case of season 9, despite the high TRPs, the makers decided to end the show in the finite span of time.

Amitabh Bachchan, in these reports, has expressed his desire that the producer of Siddharth Basu and the rest of the team will follow the same trend with the forthcoming season too. Furthermore, he also confirmed that the season preps will start from July itself. Even though there were reports speculating that the show will kick off in September, Big B maintained that the groundwork for the same requires time.

Considering that the show’s format also includes knowing and revealing details of the contestants who are participating, the research for the same, the audition process etc. is said to be quite time-consuming. Hence, Amitabh confirmed that they begin work on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 somewhere around July or August.

