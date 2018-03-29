Bollywood Hungama
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif makes her Bollywood debut and here are the details

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just a few days ago we had reported that Sooraj Pancholi is all set to star in a Remo D’Souza film about dance. Now, we have found out that the film’s leading lady has been finalized too. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will playing the female lead in this film titled Time To Dance.

Knowing Remo D’Souza’s love for dance, it is not surprising that the film will be entirely based on dance. It will also explore many international dance forms ranging from Salsa to Paso Doble. Time To Dance will be directed by Stanley D’Costa.

We had also earlier reported that Sooraj Pancholi has already started rehearsals for the same. In fact, if reports are to be believed, the film will explore more than one style of dancing. Amongst ballroom dance styles, Time To Dance will explore Waltz, Tango, Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep etc. When it comes to Latin dance forms, Cha Cha, Sambha, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive will be a part of the film too.

Describing the immense pressure that they have been facing, Sooraj Pancholi spoke about how the 10-12 hour practice sessions resulted in him falling sick. However, now he has recouped and Pancholi asserted that his body is now getting used to the routine. On the other hand, filmmaker Stanley D’Costa is impressed with their dedication.

As for Isabelle Kaif, she expressed her excitement about shooting for a Hindi film. It is a known fact that the actress was trying to get into Bollywood for long. She is happy to have received an opportunity to debut with a dance film.

If recent reports are to be believed, it will be Isabelle who will be seen performing ballroom and Latin dancing in the film. Sooraj Pancholi is expected to showcase his street dance style in this film.

Time To Dance is expected to be shot in a start-to-end 50 day schedule. The film will be extensively shot in London and will kick off from April.

Also Read: Salman Khan to launch Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif opposite Sooraj Pancholi, film to be directed by Stanley D’Costa

