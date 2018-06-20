Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are not a romantic pair in Remo D’Souza’s dance film

Remo D’Souza, currently riding the crest of success with Race 3, is all set to do what he likes doing best: make stars dance on screen. His Varun Dhawan – Katrina Kaif starrer which goes on the floors early next year will move away from expectations.

And how.

According to sources in the know, the film won’t pair Varun Dhawan with Katrina Kaif. “In fact, there won’t be a romantic interest for either Varun or Katrina. They will barely have scenes together. This will be a film about dancing, not romancing,” says the source.

Every song-and-dance piece in the film is likely to be shot at the price of a small fortune. “The producers will spare no expenses to ensure every song and dance is the most expensive ever shot, and that’s no empty boast.”

Both Varun and Katrina are working on improving their dancing skills beyond anything that they’ve attempted so far.