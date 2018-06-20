Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2018 | 10:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are not a romantic pair in Remo D’Souza’s dance film

BySubhash K. Jha

Remo D’Souza, currently riding the crest of success with Race 3, is all set to do what he likes doing best: make stars dance on screen. His Varun DhawanKatrina Kaif starrer which goes on the floors early next year will move away from expectations.

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are not a romantic pair in Remo D’Souza’s dance film

And how.

According to sources in the know, the film won’t pair Varun Dhawan with Katrina Kaif. “In fact, there won’t be a romantic interest for either Varun or Katrina. They will barely have scenes together. This will be a film about dancing, not romancing,” says the source.

Every song-and-dance piece in the film is likely to be shot at the price of a small fortune. “The producers will spare no expenses to ensure every song and dance is the most expensive ever shot, and that’s no empty boast.”

Both Varun and Katrina are working on improving their dancing skills beyond anything that they’ve attempted so far.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif is in awe of her pretty gym receptionist, Janhvi Kapoor (see pic)

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Race 3 collects Rs. 9.50 crore…

Priyanka Chopra to release her own memoir…

Box Office: Race 3 crosses 200 crores…

Box Office: Opening weekend collections of…

Box Office: Race 3 ranks 6th at the…

Box Office: Race 3 Day 6 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification