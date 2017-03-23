This is how Katrina Kaif is training for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria

Just yesterday, Salman Khan took to the social networking site sharing an image of him and Katrina Kaif announcing that they would soon be seen sharing screen space in the film Tiger Zinda Hai. The actors are currently in Austria shooting for the film.

Apart from the images of Katrina Kaif posing amid the snow clad peaks what caught our attention was her rigorous training schedule for the film. Apparently, Katrina has taken her fitness trainer Reza Katanito to Austria as well so as to ensure she does not skip workout. Considering the film will feature not just Salman Khan executing some high octane stunts but will also have Katrina Kaif do some as well, the actress is making it a point to be in perfect shape to carry out hard core action sequences.

In fact, Katrina Kaif’s trainer is helping her work hard to master the art of planking, an exercise where one holds their body parallel to the ground, giving the illusion that you are floating mid-air. The Plank ensures comprehensive core workout that helps tone and strengthen the chest, shoulders, upper back, lower back and the glutes.

As for the film, Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to the film Ek Tha Tiger is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Yash Raj Films the film is slated for release on December 22, 2017.