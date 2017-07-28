Katrina Kaif is planning to start her production house

It isn’t surprising to see actors and actresses venturing into the business of filmmaking and accepting their roles even behind the camera along with facing it. From producing their own films like Anushka Sharma to producing regional content like Priyanka Chopra, the actress bandwagon of B-town too is foraying into these arenas. And ask the much experienced Katrina Kaif if she would like to try out something like this and the actress definitely responds in agreement.

Talking about how she is interested in turning into a producer and how it has always been on her mind, Katrina Kaif mentioned that this would be a natural progression. Moving further, the actress also thinks that it is the logistical aspect that she needs to be ready for. Katrina was also all praises for co-star Anushka Sharma for starting up her production house with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Also, Katrina Kaif asserted that she doesn’t have a particular kind of film that she wants to produce. The actress believes that films are all about connecting with people and if it doesn’t, it is pointless to make them. So, the actress will be producing a film whose script really interests her irrespective of the genre.

Katrina Kaif even tried to buy the rights of French film He Loves Me… He Loves Me Not but confessed that the deal didn’t work through.

As for her current films, Katrina Kaif will next be starring in Aanand L. Rai’s next opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She will be playing the leading lady in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan and will later shoot for Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.