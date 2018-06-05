Katrina Kaif to perform acrobatics LIVE during Da-Bangg Tour and here are the deets!

Katrina Kaif, who is known for some iconic chartbusters in Bollywood, is all set to do something new for this Da-Bangg Tour. The said tour, which begins from June 22, will be featuring her alongside Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha among others. For the same, the actress is planning a special treat for her fans. She will be performing aerial acts and acrobatics LIVE on stage.

Katrina Kaif fans will definitely be enthralled to see the actress in action on the Da-Bangg stage. And not surprisingly, the act being planned is one of a kind. Katrina Kaif has even started her extensive preps for the same, wherein she will be dancing as well as be doing aerial aerobics and acrobatics. For the same, the actress has already begun her dance rehearsals and also has been dedicating time with physical trainer Yasmin Karachiwala to build her stamina.

In fact, if reports are to be believed, Yasmin has planned a special workout regimen for Katrina Kaif. The aim is to build her core strength so that she can perform her act smoothly on stage. Speaking on the same, Yasmin has revealed in reports that she has designed a special Pilates session for her to build her muscle strength so that she can perform acrobatics effortlessly.

Yasmin Karachiwala went on to add that it is difficult for her to plan an extensive session since Katrina Kaif herself has a jam-packed work schedule. While most of her time is dedicated to dance rehearsals, the actress rarely gets time for physical training sessions. However, Yasmin and Katrina have been religiously taking out at least two hours every day to practice Pilates for her dance performance during the tour.

Reports have it that Katrina Kaif, who underwent the training for her aerial act in Dhoom 3, has made it a tad bit easier for her to learn these dance skills.

On the other hand, it is being said that Katrina Kaif will be performing to some of her most popular chartbusters like ‘Kamli’, ‘Kala Chashma’, and ‘Swag Se Swagat’ amongst others. The Da-Bangg shows will kick off from Minnesota from June 22 onwards.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif exudes timeless elegance and enchants as a bride; these 6 pictures are a proof!