Last Updated 30.09.2017 | 10:46 PM IST

Katrina Kaif or Kareena Kapoor Khan? One of them will be YRF’s next heroine for Hrithik Roshan–Tiger Shroff project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Katrina Kaif or Kareena will be YRF’s next heroine for Hrithik Roshan–Tiger Shroff project

Earlier this week, on the occasion of Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, Yash Raj Films made a major announcement as they announced the collaboration of the ‘idol’ and ‘his fan’ – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as the leading men of an untitled film. While most of the other details were still kept under wraps, the news garnered enough anticipation for its collaboration.

To be directed by Siddharth Anand, with major details locked, the next announcement that the audience is eagerly awaiting is that of leading lady. While we are unsure if the film will have one or two leading ladies, we hear that leading contenders for one of the leading lady spot is Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Katrina Kaif has become a favourite of Yash Raj with Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others, the actress is already doing two Yash Raj films, one with Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and one with Aamir Khan, Thugs Of Hindostan.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been a part of YRF banner films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Tashan, hasn’t been a part of their ventures in a while. Also, Hrithik and Kareena who too haven’t acted in a film since 2003 were supposed to make a comeback on the big screen with the much talked about Shuddhi under the Dharma Productions banner but it was soon shelved. If all goes well, the two will come together for this film after more than a decade.

However, it is yet to be decided which of these actresses will finally bag the role.  The film in question is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

