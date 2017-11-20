Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.11.2017 | 8:58 PM IST

Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur bond at a party

BySubhash K. Jha

There is a growing feeling among Salman Khan’s close friends that he is getting close to Katrina Kaif all over again…and that Salman Khan’s alleged current Iulia Vantur has not taken kindly to the renewed friendship.

To rewind a bit, the Salman-Katrina friendship warmed up considerably when they began shooting together once again for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Their growing proximity was evident for all to see, and the news apparently filtered back to Iulia Vantur.

The newly renewed friendship was not taken kindly. But now at a party thrown by Salman’s sister Arpita on Friday, Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur were seen bonding together. Says a guest at the party, “The two of them could be seen chatting together. No ill will between them, it seems.”

