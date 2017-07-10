WHAT! Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have NO SCENES TOGETHER in Anand L Rai’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Even though Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan has not yet been titled, he upped everyone’s curiosity by signing two of the gorgeous leading ladies for his film. These two names were Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Readers may know that, the said trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were the lead stars in the late Yash Chopra’s smash hit film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Well, for all those who were expecting some on screen fireworks between Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the film will be in for some disappointment. The latest buzz around the film states that the said film will not have any scenes between Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma! A source close to the film unit revealed that Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have their scenes with Shah Rukh Khan respectively and not with each other. The same source added that, the film’s premise has been devised in such a way that one heroine’s exit proves to be the other heroine’s entry point in the film and that the two ladies do not even meet each other at all! Spilling the beans on the film’s plot, the source revealed that the so far untitled film has Anushka Sharma’s character as a village girl who is madly in love with Shah Rukh Khan, whereas the latter is head over heels in love with Katrina Kaif, who plays an actress in the film.

Official confirmation on the same is awaited.