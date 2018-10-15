Kate Sharma files police complaint against Subhash Ghai for allegedly trying to molest her

The #MeToo movement may have brought forth the darkest side of Bollywood that is filled with stories of sexual harassment. While the charges against many celebrities, from Nana Patekar to Alok Nath, are yet to be proved, another story of horror gripped reports last week. It was about Subhash Ghai drugging and raping a woman. Whilst the survivor is maintaining anonymity on her identity, now a struggling model Kate Sharma has taken a legal route to take action against the filmmaker. She has alleged that the filmmaker tried to molest her in August.

In recent reports, Kate Sharma has accused the once-upon-a-time called showman of Bollywood, Subhash Ghai of molesting her. The aspiring actress, who has been associated with the filmmaker for quite some time now, was dreaming of being in one of the filmmaker’s films. However, the night she was at the filmmaker’s residence, which was on August 6, she expressed shock when Ghai allegedly asked her to give him a massage. Sharma also confessed that she decided to give him massage considering his age but she further alleged that after the same, the filmmaker tried to kiss her forcibly.

Furthermore, she has also accused Ghai of trying to touch her private parts during the molestation incident and that she escaped him and ran away home. While she excused herself stating that she was supposed to attend a birthday party that night, Kate also asserted that the filmmaker continued to message her late at night asking her to return. The model has mentioned in reports that he apparently tried to threaten her by maintaining that she should either return or forget that they know each other.

Kate Sharma went on to further add in her statements that Ghai refused to speak to her since the incidents and cut all contacts with her post the incident. Followed by the immense uproar over #MeToo campaign now, Kate revealed that she decided to take action against the filmmaker and thereby, encourage other women to speak up on the issue.

Subhash Ghai is yet to respond to these allegations and complaint filed by Kate Sharma.

