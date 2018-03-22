Kartik Aaryan sneaks away on a lunch DATE with his mystery girl! Deets inside

Kartik Aaryan is RIDING high on the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and we are sure that we will see him in many more interesting projects pretty soon. While we await an official announcement for the same, here is some interesting titbit from Kartik’s personal life. The actor who has always reiterated that he is single is actually not. Oops, does that break your heart? So sorry to burst your bubble but looks like Kartik Aaryan has found his girl and we are happy for him.

So, who is Kartik Aaryan’s mystery woman?

The SKTKS actor, Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside a popular eatery in Bandra post lunch with his date. The girl in question is Dimple Sharma. A little digging up of her social media accounts will tell you that she is an Indian model from Canada and has appeared in a number of TVCs. Interestingly, Kartik and Dimple had come together for an ad for a popular liquor brand with a signature tagline ‘Men Will Be Men’ two years ago. Since then, Kartik has been a regular fixture on her Insta page and there are many pics and videos of them together, ringing in a friend’s birthday or celebrating festivals together. Looks like they are really good friends first and later a couple.

Before this, there was a rumour that Kartik was dating his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Nushrat Bharucha and Akash Vaani co-star and Thugs Of Hindostan girl Fatima Sana Shaikh. Despite all this, Kartik wants to maintain his single status. Well, to each his own.

Walking into 2017 like…. A post shared by DIMPLE SHARMA (@dimpydimp) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:09am PST

SKTKS star, Kartik Aaryan still insists on being single

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and Kartik took to Insta to post his gratitude to his fans. He wrote, “My first 100 Crore Film…Dreamt of this day for a long long time…and it’s all coming true now. Some people were supportive and some people laughed when things were not working out and that’s ok…the ups, the downs, they’re all mine…they are all a part of my journey and it’s been a beautiful journey so far…still a long way to go but I’m very excited. Thank you so much for all the love and appreciation. Thank you to my Team and ESPECIALLY my Fans, you guys have NO IDEA how much I love all of you.”

Oh and please note his disclaimer too: “Ps- Regarding the pic…naah I don’t drink and the lipstick mark on my cheek is from Mummy.” He once again clarified that he gets a peck on his cheek only by his mom, no one else!