Kartik Aaryan signed by Ajay Kapoor for Hindi remake of Kirik Party

Producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions joins hands with the current sensation Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with his recent super hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, for the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. It’s a coming of age, romantic film which promises sensational chartbuster music. The film deals with a central theme of how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man.

Kirik Party is one of the highest grossing Kannada film which ran in cinemas for an impressive 150 days. The producers have roped in National Award winner Abhishek Jain as director, who won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati for Wrong Side Raju. He is also known for directing the superhit movie Bey Yaar.

Confirming the news, producer Ajay Kapoor says, “We at Kyta Productions are very excited to start work on the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party with Gen-X star Kartik Aaryan. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Abhishek Jain, an extremely talented filmmaker. The film will go on floors this October.”

Post the success of Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran, Kyta Productions went on to announce RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) starring John Abraham and Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial Pataakha with several other exciting projects in the pipeline.

The untitled film will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions and Vrithika Laykar.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan becomes the first Bollywood celebrity to endorse this fashion label