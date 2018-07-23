Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.07.2018 | 12:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan roped in as the new face of Park Avenue deos

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The popular deo, Park Avenue, has signed Kartik Aaryan as their new face of Park Avenue Deos. The brand was looking for someone who can easily have a great connect with its target audience and they found a perfect match in the young heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan. Kartik is not just popular amongst the females but also amidst the males. His bromantic act on screen has always made him crowd favourite.

Kartik Aaryan roped in as the new face of Park Avenue deos

Kartik’s commercial which is now on air was shot in Bangkok. A good fragrance is surely a turn on and well, well, now the girls have now more reasons to be attracted towards him. Well, in the advertising world, Kartik’s brand value has really increased and this young actor is making the most of it.

Back on the film front, post the success of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Ajay Kapoor’s remake of Kirik Party.

Also Read: INSIDE STORY: How Kartik Aaryan lost a Karan Johar film

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Jhamu Sughand banner to be REVIVED…

A jury member thought Priyanka Chopra was…

Mahesh Bhatt is SHOCKED after Mallika…

Akshay Kumar BEATS Salman Khan in Forbes Top…

AMMA President Mohanlal confirmed that…

Here’s what Alia Bhatt has to say about the…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification