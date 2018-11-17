Kartik Aaryan roped in as the face of eyewear brand IRUS

Popular eyewear brand Idee is all set to launch a new eyewear brand, Irus and the brand has roped in heartthrob of the country, Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. The popular eyewear brand was on a look out for a young face, who has strong connection with the youth, to endorse their new eyewear brand Irus. Kartik’s popularity amongst the youth is unmatchable, thanks to his superhit Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and this year’s blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Speaking about Irus and Kartik Aaryan’s association, MD of Idee, Mahesh Shah says, “Our new eyewear brand Irus will be a hot favourite with college students. And we are happy to have Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. Young, energetic and flamboyant, Kartik represents a go-getter that youngsters look up to. He has immense potential to rise to ultimate stardom in Bollywood and that is something Irus identifies with. The brand looks forward to a successful run with Kartik on-board.”

As for Kartik, the actor will next be seen in the film Luka Chuppi that is being directed by Laxman Utekar. Also starring Kriti Sanon the film is expected to release in March 2019.

