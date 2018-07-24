Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon begin prep for Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi

After a lot of speculation, a couple of weeks back it was finally revealed that Kartik Aaryan, has signed his next which is Dinesh Vijan’s next – Luka Chuppi. After the superhit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor is in much demand in the industry and his fans want to see more of him. Now we hear that the actors have begun the prep for Luka Chuppi which will go on floors soon. The film is going to be shot in Mathura, Agra and Kartik’s hometown, Gwalior.

It was reported that Kartik Aaryan will plays the role of a star reporter for a local TV channel in Mathura while Kriti Sanon will play his love interest. The actors will need to speak in the local dialect and get the right lingo, and hence the two have started the prep days before going on floors for it. Luka Chuppi promises to be a fun-filled love story which will be directed by Laxman Utekar and knowing Kartik’s comic timing, we are sure we are in for some great time. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together on the big screen for the first time and their chemistry will be perfect for a quirky romcom.

Apart from Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan has also signed the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster, Kirik Party. The film was a great success down South and now the remake is all set to be made. Rumours suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film, yet another fresh pairing for the young actor. We must say, the success of SKTKS has worked wonders for this promising actor and he is leaving no stone unturned to give his fans and the industry his best. All eyes on you Kartik!

