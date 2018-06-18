Kartik Aaryan drops out of IIFA performance owing to injury

After the stupendous success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan seems to be making news all over. The actor, who was set to put on a grand act on stage, has bowed out of his performance at IIFA 2018. It is due to his ligament injury that he suffered three months ago has resurfaced. It has been reported that the doctors have advised to stay away from strenuous activities.

If recent reports are to be believed, the ligament injury that Kartik Aaryan suffered in April has resurfaced. These reports have it that the pain resurfaced almost two weeks ago because of which he has been advised to cool it down when it comes to activities like dancing. Sources have been quoted in reports claiming that the reason behind this old injury causing trouble is exertion.

It is being said that soon after the injury; Kartik Aaryan had resumed his football practices. This further intensified the situation. Owing to the same, doctors have reportedly advised the actor to take it slow and to refrain from any such strenuous physical activity.

However, these reports have also asserted that Kartik Aaryan will indeed be a part of IIFA 2018. The actor was supposed to dance and also host a segment during the award ceremony. So it seems that even though he wouldn’t be able to dance, he will be indeed hosting a part of the event along with VJ turned actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

As for the injury, it has been learnt that Kartik Aaryan will consult a few orthopedists once he returns from Bangkok. The actor is expected to fly to the city on June 20 for the function.

Readers may be aware that the IIFA ceremony this year will be held in the Thailand capital and many actors are currently in the midst of prepping for the same. While certain actors from the film fraternity will be missing out on the event due to work commitments, other actors like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon are expected to set the stage on fire.

