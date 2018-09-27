Kartik Aaryan becomes the brand ambassador of Boat Speakers

If there is one actor who’s unstoppable right now in Bollywood, it is Kartik Aaryan. In couple of months, post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has been signed on by several brands. The actor has been endorsing several brands and the latest one to fall in his over-filled kitty is Boat Speakers.

Kartik Aaryan is a techno freak and he loves music. No wonder when Boat Speakers were looking out for a fresh face to endorse their brand, their first suggestion was Kartik. The company soon decided to get him on board and shot with him. Today, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to break the news. He has shared a classic picture of himself from the photoshoot and captioned it saying, “Thrilled to be associated with #BoatSpeakers @boat.nirvana. Cant wait for the campaign to be out. And here is the Post pack up Shot with the awesome @avigowariker.” Now if the tease is so great, we can’t wait to watch the brand shoot.

Kartik Aaryan has just finished shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi. He will soon begin shooting for the Hindi remake of Kirik Party where he will be seen for the first time opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. We can’t wait to watch more magic of Mr. Aaryan on the big screen.

