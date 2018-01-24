Bollywood Hungama
Karni Sena ends agitation against Padmaavat?

BySubhash K. Jha

The solution to the current imbroglio that has overtaken Padmaavat has been found. Members of the Karni Sena watched the film on Tuesday evening and gave it a clean chit. In what was clearly a face-saving device, the Karni Sena claimed that the film’s makers had made all the changes required by the Sena.

However, a member of the Padmaavat team has another story to tell. “No changes were made. The Karni Sena saw exactly what Sanjay Bhansali had shot. Nothing more nothing less. When they realized there was nothing objectionable they decided to back off pretending that the changes had been made.”

Be as it might, the producers Viacom 18 and Bhansali can breathe a sigh of relief and now release the film on schedule without fear of a backlash.

