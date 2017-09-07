Kareena Kapoor opens up on nepotism; says that if there’s Alia Bhatt, there’s also Kangana Ranaut ruling the industry

Nepotism has become the most controversial term of the year. It all started in February when Kangana Ranaut appeared on season 5 of ‘Koffee With Karan’. During the rapid fire round, she called Karan Johar the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. Karan Johar later at an event revealed that Kangana’s comments were not in a good taste and that he’s done with the actress playing the victim card. Kangana Ranaut hit back with an open letter. The issue had ended there but it resurfaced in July when Karan Johar, along with star-kids Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, took a dig at Kangana Ranaut at the ‘IIFA Awards 2017’. They even collectively said ‘nepotism rocks’, leading to outrage.

This stint at ‘IIFA Awards 2017’ reignited the debate on nepotism and whether star kids have it easy. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is herself from a star family and incidentally, is the wife of Saif Ali Khan, makes interesting observations about this issue. In an interview to a leading entertainment magazine, she expressed surprise that nepotism exists in every field but nobody wants to address that aspect. She said that a son taking over a father’s business and a son stepping into politician father’s shoes are not considered examples of nepotism for some reason. She also reminded that not many star kids have achieved the same kind of success as their parents.

Kareena Kapoor Khan went further and said that the industry is ruthless and it’s about talent and survival of the fittest. If that was not the case, a lot of star kids would have been number one stars in India. She remarked that while Ranbir Kapoor (Kareena Kapoor’s brother) is doing well, there’s also Ranveer Singh, who’s from outside, who has made a mark. Similarly, if Alia Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, is successful, then so is Kangana Ranaut herself.

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t work in a film for more than a year due to her pregnancy. She recently began work on Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas.