Kareena Kapoor Khan’s trolls reach out to Karisma Kapoor on Instagram, here’s why

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been post some great work with her new radio show lately. The show is titled What Women Want and no prices for guessing, it is all for, by and about women. The show has had many women celebrities and the latest one among them was Bebo’s sister and best friend Karisma Kapoor. Now we all know that the two are very thick and have been close since their childhood. In fact, Kareena grew up watching Karisma working in front of the camera and wanted to become an actress inspired by her. The latest episode gives us an insight into this beautiful relationship shared between the siblings. In one of the segments of the show, Kareena asks Karisma about internet trolls and she shared something interesting and funny about the same.

So Kareena is not officially on Instagram but still is all over it. Karisma is pretty active on it and always posts pictures with her sister and other family members. So it’s like Bebo’s fans live vicariously through her life looking at Karisma’s Instagram account. Lolo shared that sometimes trolls comment on Kareena’s famous pout and say: Aap apni behen ko kaho itna pout na kiya kare. She says that they also keep a close track on their lives through social media and ask for pictures if she doesn’t post them. She summed up the overall relationship by saying, “It’s a mixed bag and it’s really funny. Then maybe like, if I’ve not posted a picture in a long time with you or the family, there’s so many of your fans, who are like “Please ma’am, can you put a picture?’ So I think it’s a wonderful relationship also.”

On work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Karan Johar‘s Takht and Good News.

