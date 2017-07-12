Kareena Kapoor Khan to write a book on motherhood and this is what the actress wants to say in it

From her pregnancy to the arrival of her first born Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s life has been under scrutiny for over a year now. It is now all about her comeback film which is said to be Veere Di Wedding. However, amidst her film commitments, the actress now wants to turn author with a book on pregnancy and motherhood.

Talking about the book she wants on to work, Kareena Kapoor Khan believes that it would be interesting to write a book on pregnancy and motherhood. Describing about her work schedule when she was pregnant, the actress spoke about how brands signed her despite her heavier weight and how she continued shooting even in seven months of pregnancy.

Yet another person she heartily thanked was Rhea Kapoor – the producer of her next film, Veere Di Wedding. Mentioning about how the girl stood by her even after she announced her pregnancy, Kareena even suggested her to change the actress and asked her to take someone who is 10 years younger. However, Rhea continued stand by her decision and there were even speculations of her trying to change the script to suit Kareena’s pregnancy. But now everything is back on track.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be meeting Rhea Kapoor and the rest of the cast which also stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead, for their first script reading session. In Kareena’s words, we hear that the film is about her friends attending her marriage and the turmoil of emotions that women go through.

Veere Di Wedding is slated to go on floor in Delhi in September and it is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.