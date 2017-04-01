Kareena Kapoor Khan turns style Guru for e-commerce portal

Apart from being one of the finest actresses in the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also celebrated for her sartorial choices and for sporting one exciting look after another with panache.The Begum even gave us major fashion goals during her pregnancy – apart from the trends she established both on and off screen.

Sources now reveal that an e-commerce site will launch a section on their site and app dedicated to Bebo’s stylish looks and have approached her to curate a section called ‘How to Dress Like Bebo’.One of the creators of How to Dress Like BeBo informs, “Kareena has been a complete game changer in the fashion space, especially when it comes to her looks. She broke stereotypes during her pregnancy. Of late, all of the actress’ looks have been trending. Kareena’s team, including her stylists, hair and make-up artists, will share details with the portal to create a comprehensive section.”