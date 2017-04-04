Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Karan Johar’s next?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Post motherhood, Kareena Kapoor Khan though has been fulfilling a couple of work commitments like brand endorsements and fashion shows, the actress is yet to return to her film projects. While she is all set to return to the sets of a film next month, the actress has now been contemplating on signing another film.

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached by none other than her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar for a forthcoming film. Not many details of the same are known but it is being said that the untitled project is a rom-com. As of now, it has been learnt that Kareena and Karan are still talking over the project and are yet to arrive at a concrete decision.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of Dharma productions films, Karan has also directed the actress in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be kick starting her first chick flick with none other than Sonam Kapoor in Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious film Veere Di Wedding.

