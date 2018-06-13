Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2018 | 1:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan says no to Ashutosh Gowariker’s offer

BySubhash K. Jha

Kareena Kapoor Khan is determined to give as much attention to her 1-year old son Taimur as possible. Hence after Veere Di Wedding for which she received outstanding notices, Kareena is pulling away voluntarily from any immediate assignments to focus on her real-life role of a mother.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says no to Ashutosh Gowariker’s offer

For this reason, Kareena has said no to a number of offers that have come her way in recent times. The most recent no that Kareena had to say was to Ashutosh Gowariker who wanted to remake the Marathi hit Apla Manus with Kareena in the lead.

Says a source close to Kareena, “Bebo (Kareena) is very clear in her priorities. Her son Taimur comes first. He needs her at the moment. And Kareena will only do one film at the most per year until Taimur’s dependency on his mother lessens.”

Also Read: WOAH! Kareena Kapoor Khan caught CHEATING on her diet, gorges on pizza and terms it as a salad

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma bio-pic…

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja…

CBFC Member Vani Tripathi Tikoo lashes out…

Box Office: Veere Di Wedding Day 12 in…

Box Office: Veere Di Wedding Day 11 in…

Box Office: Veere Di Wedding marches to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification