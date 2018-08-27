This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan said when asked about Kapoors’ decision to sell RK Studios

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always maintained her stance on being a proud member of Indian Cinema’s first family. She and her sister Karisma Kapoor have always said how lucky they are to be parts of Showman Raj Kapoor’s family. A passionate actor, Bebo owes her talent to her genes. Yesterday, the Kapoors announced that they are set to sell their iconic ancestral property: RK Studios and were pretty sad about it. Rishi Kapoor said that maintaining the studio was no longer possible for them especially after the fire accident last year and hence this decision was taken unanimously by him and his siblings. Kareena, who walked the ramp for Monisha Jaising for Lakme Fashion Week was asked for her reaction on this development. She was practical and cool about it but her statement was laced with a natural sense of nostalgia and wistfulness.

She said at the press conference, “I don’t know how far what is actually happening. In fact, I have been quite under the weather and I haven’t even met my father in the last four or five days… But of course, we have all grown up walking around in those corridors. I think it’s probably something that the family has decided, so it’s upto my fathers, his brothers and up to them… If that’s what they have decided, so be it.” Of course every Kapoor has a memory attached with RK Studios and it is therefore a difficult decision for them to let it go, but guess it needs to be done.

Rishi Kapoor also further elaborated on why he thinks the next generation cannot be expected to revive the property. He said that his son Ranbir Kapoor is currently concentrating on his acting career and is prioritizing the same.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan raids Karan Johar’s closet, displays peak best friend behaviour