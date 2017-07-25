Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse Rishab Global Industries’ Spyke Candy?

Only today, we had reported about Kareena Kapoor Khan and her dearest husband Saif Ali Khan going on a Swiss vacation with their child Taimur Khan.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the very sensational Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to endorse Rishab Global Industries’ Spyke Candy. The official announcement of the same is awaited.

On the films’ front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to enthral everyone all over again in her most awaited film Veerey Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh.