Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 8:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse Aqualite footwear?

BySatish Sundaresan
  • 0
  • Comments

Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse Aqualite footwear news

The ever gorgeous and ever stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking as she was during her debut film Refugee. Even after many years since her debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking as radiant and glowing as ever. Even though she has returned back from her maternity leave, all the film makers and brand managers are still waiting for her nod to sign the dotted lines. Kareena Kapoor Khan, being Kareena Kapoor Khan, is extremely selective about the films and brand which she wants to sign and endorse respectively.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to endorse the premier ‘Aqualite’ brand of footwear.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

“You didn’t reply to message”, Amitabh…

CONFIRMED: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam…

Soha Ali Khan talks about her pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse Marvel Tea?

CONFIRMED: Chef director Raja Krishna Menon…

Kareena Kapoor Khan to do a cameo in Saif…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification