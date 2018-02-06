Karan Singh Grover to launch his clothing line

Although he entered the TV and film industry as an actor, Karan Singh Grover wants to explore other aspects of the entertainment industry. From music to fashion, the actor has been dabbling with varied stuff post his marriage. Now we hear that he is all set to foray into fashion line.

It is a known fact that Karan Singh Grover won hearts as Dr. Armaan Malik in ‘Dill Mil Gaye’. While his boyish charm swooned teenage girls, his fashion sense too resonated with the youngsters. He was indeed a stylish doctor on the show. Although he hasn’t explored much of his fashion side on the film front, the actor is all set to start his own clothing line.

From what we hear, this apparel line will have a quirky sense of style. It will take inspiration from his personal style and wardrobe. A source close to the actor said, “Karan has got his own unique style that people, especially his fans adore. He loves to experiment with clothes, jackets and different colours.”

“He has been thinking about launching his own clothing line for a long time, and this year, he has decided to go ahead,” the source added.

Besides this, Karan Singh Grover is also exploring his musician side and is also into painting and sketching. In Bollywood, he was last seen in Hate Story 3.