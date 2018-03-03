Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to venture into digital space with Netflix

It’s the era of digital shows as Amazon and Netflix have taken over the world by storm. With streaming services churning out original shows, even Bollywood elites are taking interest in the digital space. With Saif Ali Khan starring in Sacred Games and Shah Rukh Khan producing his web series with Netflix India, we hear Karan Johar‘s Dharma Production is foraying into the digital space too.

If the sources are to be believed, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has reportedly locked in a deal with Netflix. Their first female-centric show will be headed by Shakun Batra. From what our sources say, the makers are currently in the casting zone and have even approached a big A-list actress for the show. The talks are still on-going and she will reportedly revert soon to the Dharma Productions. They are currently doing the paperwork with the streaming service.

Shakun Batra had earlier directed by Dharma Productions’ Kapoor & Sons. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions already has a sister company Dharma 2.0 which makes advertisements and campaigns.

Also Read: Karan Johar poses for the cameras at the Berlin International Film Festival